Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $272,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.