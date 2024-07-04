Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,024,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278,625 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,135,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

