Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $304,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

C opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

