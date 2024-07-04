Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cummins worth $120,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 51.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

