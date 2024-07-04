Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $100.18 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $100,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

