Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $119.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Williams Companies worth $119,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.