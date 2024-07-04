Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $120.09 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $120,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $177.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

