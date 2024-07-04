Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $190.76 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of CSX worth $190,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

