Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $209.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Sherwin-Williams worth $209,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

SHW stock opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

