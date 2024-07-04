Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $223.17 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $223,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

