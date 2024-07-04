Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $231.49 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $231,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 130.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

