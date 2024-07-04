Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $239 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $238,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KLA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

KLA stock opened at $853.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $770.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.