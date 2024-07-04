Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $279.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

