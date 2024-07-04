Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $95.80 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $95,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

