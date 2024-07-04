Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,159,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $121,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 1,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NU stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

