Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.28% of Encompass Health worth $106,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

