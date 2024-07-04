Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,197 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $109,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after buying an additional 5,197,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of SRE opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

