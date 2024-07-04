Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 47,725 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of DoorDash worth $94,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 95.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

