Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,986 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $184,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after acquiring an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $365.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $365.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

