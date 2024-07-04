Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $105,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,755,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $491.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.20. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

