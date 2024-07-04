Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $221,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

