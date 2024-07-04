Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,058 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $795,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

