Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $114,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TEL opened at $148.78 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

