Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 123,080 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $250,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

