Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,098 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $102,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

OXY stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

