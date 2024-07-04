Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $230,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $315.47 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.72 and its 200 day moving average is $294.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.