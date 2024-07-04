Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,474 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Johnson Controls International worth $114,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

