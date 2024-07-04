Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,151 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $242,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,020.54 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,014.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,035.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

