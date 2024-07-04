Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,505 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $116,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

