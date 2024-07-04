Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,492 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $102,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.63.

NYSE STZ opened at $250.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

