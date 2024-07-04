Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $118,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average is $203.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

