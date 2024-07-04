Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

