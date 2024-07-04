Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111,069 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 45,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

