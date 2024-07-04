Sunpointe LLC Buys 254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $460.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $461.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.26 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

