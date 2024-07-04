Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 709.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 838,838 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

RUN opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

