Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $184.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

