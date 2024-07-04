Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt Buys 30,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$115,800.00.
Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
