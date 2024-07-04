Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Down 2.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 40,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 700,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after buying an additional 316,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

