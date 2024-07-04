TCP Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,325 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

