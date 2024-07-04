TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.