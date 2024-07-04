TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2,899.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

