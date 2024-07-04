Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

