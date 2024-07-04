Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,329,000. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.