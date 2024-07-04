Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2,129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.11% of Teradata worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 35.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 183.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 178,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.