Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of WOW stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday.
WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.
