Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WOW stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

