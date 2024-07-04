Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ternium were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TX opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

