Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $222.00 to $254.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Tesla Stock Up 6.5 %

Tesla stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

