Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.47.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

