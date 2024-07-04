The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BCO opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

