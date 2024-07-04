The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $325.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.